On April 5, 1972, the deadliest tornado in Pacific Northwest history hit Portland and Vancouver.

The F-3 twister started in Portland, jumped the Columbia River and cut a 9-mile path of destruction from East Vancouver to Brush Prairie.

Six people died and more than 300 were hurt, including 70 children at Peter S. Ogden Elementary.

In KGW archive video, a school employee describes the chaotic scene as the tornado hit.

