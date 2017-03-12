South Salem High School girls basketball team catch thieves in the act

Portland, Ore. -- It was a downright scary weekend for girls on the South Salem High School basketball team. Assistant Varsity Coach, Marc Burleson said they were having lunch at Red Robin near Lloyd Center in Portland on Saturday. They were getting ready for a tournament to defend their state title. When they came back to their bus around 3 o'clock in the afternoon, they weren't prepared for what they saw.

"I noticed that the back door of the van was open and I was like why is the door open? Why is the door open," Burleson said.

He and the girls took off running. As they got closer, they noticed a woman throwing their bags out the back of the bus.

"She jumped out of the truck and ran this way to get into their vehicle which was parked alongside the truck, or the bus right here," said Burleson as he demonstrated what happened.

He said the girls surrounded the white pickup. One player got in front of the car. It lurched forward and grazed her. Another player was bit by what looked like a white pit bull wearing some sort of vest.

"So she couldn't move her thumb very well," he continued.

Fortunately the dog's teeth didn't puncture skin. The pickup sped off with four of the girls' bags, but not before some of the players whipped out their phones and took some pictures.

The license plate was visible in the pictures, but police say the truck is likely stolen. Burleson said he's just glad everyone is okay. A couple jerseys, some electronics and other basketball items were taken, but all that can be replaced.

"I think about that quite a bit. It could have gotten a lot worse," began Burleson.

"Luckily no one pulled a gun, no one pulled a knife," he said.

The suspects are described as a black man in his 20s or early 30s and a white woman in her 40s with curly reddish blonde, shoulder length hair. Portland Police are still on the lookout for them. Despite what happened, they were still able to snag third place in their basketball tournament last night.

