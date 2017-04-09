Some seniors in Tualatin suffering after another day without power

Angel Haven Mobile Home Park in Tualatin, Oregon (Photo: Christine Pitawanich / KGW)

TUALATIN, Ore. -- Seniors living at a manufactured home park in Tualatin are feeling neglected. They say they haven't had power since Friday morning.

“Two nights with no heat is a little bit much,” said Jane Stuart, who lives at Angel Haven.

Stuart and her neighbors have had it tough since Friday morning, when the strong spring storm knocked out power.

“I'm on a fixed income. I'm going to have to throw out probably everything in my fridge now,” said Stuart.

RELATED: More than 3,000 PGE customers still without power Sunday

She and more than 130 other people who live at Angel Haven have similar concerns. But it's not just about the food. Many of the folks living in the community are seniors who need electricity, and it’s not just to keep warm.

“[To] refrigerate medication for like diabetes or they have to wash equipment they have to use,” Stuart said.

“This hurts us. I have needs too and I have a tube for feeding,” said Carrol Rakestraw who has lived at Angel Haven for the last 26 years.

“I have to have that sterilized and I have to have hot water all the time for it,” she continued.

Rakestraw also needs that hot water for her medication. Her only alternative is to heat water up on a barbeque outside.

We're at a standstill where PGE has all the marbles and what can we do? -- Denvy Larson, manager of Angel Haven

Denvy Larson, along with his wife, manage the manufactured home park. His wife depends on a sleep apnea machine. They've had to stay with other family in order to get electricity they need.

“We're at a standstill where PGE has all the marbles and what can we do?” he said.

Larson said police have even called him, asking if he'll do a wellness check at each home in the community. The problem is, folks may not answer the door. Or even if they do, Larson said there’s not much he can do to help.

“I don't have heat in my house. Where am I going to send them?” said Larson.

But some in the community are fortunate. Ray Nickolauson borrowed a generator. Still, he's had it.

“Everybody around us has power and so it's frustrating,” said Nickolauson.

The people living in Angel Haven said they don’t feel like they're very high on the priority list. The cold has been hard on them.

“Trying not to get depressed, I think is the hardest thing,” said Carol Brake.

At this point, their patience has worn thin.

“Get some trucks here and figure it out,” said Stuart.

People who live at Angel Haven said they understand that PGE has been busy.

Still, they say they hoped an at-risk group of people would get priority.

A spokesperson with PGE said a crew had been sent to the site.

PGE prioritizes what they do based on what will help the most amount of people. PGE has people working around the clock to get power up and running. They’ve also doubled their crews, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said there are still thousands of individual outages. Sometimes fixing those will require crews to go street by street to inspect them and that will take time.

© 2017 KGW-TV