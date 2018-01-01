After a foggy start, the Portland metro area can expect a dry and partly sunny New Year's Day!

Disturbances will try to bring us rain after another partly sunny day Tuesday. Potentially some freezing drizzle could fall in Hood River Tuesday night.

Rain chances look more realistic after Wednesday as more moisture comes in. This could mean winter weather in the gorge, where temps will top out in the mid 30s.

But for now the new year begins with a few dry days and a fair amount of sun in Portland.

Happy New Year!

Brian Brennan

