Smoky skies disrupt Oregon high school football games

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - The poor air quality in wildfire-plagued southern Oregon has led several schools to shift their season-opening football games.

The Mail Tribune reports the Air Quality Index was 165 or higher late Wednesday afternoon in Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. "Good" air quality status is given to places where the levels are below 50.

South Medford High has switched the site of its home opener with Wilsonville. Two other schools have moved their opening games to Crescent City, California.

Meanwhile, in smoky Central Oregon, Summit High School in Bend will now travel to Clackamas to take on the Cavaliers. The game was initially scheduled to be played in Bend.

Also, the Sunriver Half Marathon for a Cause has been postponed due to poor air quality expected over the weekend.

Beyond sports, wildfire smoke has led to the cancellation of some shows at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland.

