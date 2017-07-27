Small plane crashes in Enumclaw, 3 injured

A small Cessna plane crashed near the Enumclaw Airport Thursday night, injuring three people. (Photo: Courtesy Darren Rawie) (Photo: Darren Rawie)

A small plane crashed in Enumclaw Thursday night, critically injuring two people and seriously injuring a third.

Enumclaw Fire Department says the small Cessna plane crashed near the Enumclaw Airport off 244th Avenue SE around 9 p.m.

Two patients were airlifted in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A third patient was in serious condition.

Witness Darren Rawie, who snapped a photo of the downed plane, said the crash happened at Rainier Trails near Enumclaw High School.

Small private plane crash. 3 passengers all trans by airlift and medics. pic.twitter.com/m6NdW2294Z — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) July 28, 2017

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

