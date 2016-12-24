Sleeping moviegoer gets locked inside cinema, wakes at 1 a.m.

Felicity Jones, wide awake, in a scene from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP) (Photo: Associated Press)

CORNELIUS, Ore. – When Justin Haworth settled in to watch "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at the Cornelius 9 Cinemas Friday night, he got his money’s worth of adventure.

Not from the movie itself – he reportedly slept through most of it.

But he kept sleeping as employees shut the cinema down, locked up and went home for the night.

He woke up in the dark at about 1 a.m., according to Washington County Sheriff’s deputies.

Police entered the picture when Haworth tried to leave through the lobby and instead triggered a motion sensor alarm.

He then called 911, and ultimately was given his freedom through an emergency exit.

No crime was committed, police said.