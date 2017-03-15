Sky8: Car trapped in Burnside landslide

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Know your rights: What you can do during a traffic stop.
-
Teacher accused of possessing meth, heroin
-
Missing girl found in abandoned home
-
State lawmakers consider voting changes
-
Anarchists patch potholes around city
-
Man saved from flesh-eating bacteria
-
Raw video: Bomb squad detonates explosive device in Hillsboro
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 3-15-17
More Stories
-
Three in car survive after swept away in Burnside landslideMar 15, 2017, 7:49 a.m.
-
Double homicide investigated in Clackamas CountyMar 15, 2017, 9:10 a.m.
-
Lawmakers consider changing how Oregon's electoral…Mar 14, 2017, 8:16 p.m.