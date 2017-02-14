'Oxygen deprivation' at Tualatin plant sends 6 to hospital

(lamresearch.com) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

TUALATIN, Ore. -- Six people were sent to the hospital after a mechanical problem created "oxygen deprivation" about 4 a.m. today inside at Lam Research.

The workers at the semi-conducter plant at 11361 SW Leveton Drive who were taken to hospitals complained of upper respirator issues, including runny noses, coughing and wheezing.

They were transported to Meridian Park and St. Vincent's hospitals.

The cause was initially thought to be a leak of sulfur hexaflouride, which is odorless, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

A hazmat team was dispatched to the scene. Crews found a mechanical failure that led to the problem.

HazMat crews are on scene at semiconductor manufacturer due to possible chemical exposure. 6 patients taken to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/REFAPuvD1L — TVF&R (@TVFR) February 14, 2017

