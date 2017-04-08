Silverton dodgeball tournament raises money

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Strong winds around metro area
-
4 people dead after small plane crash
-
Tigard man dies at hospital after hit by tree limb
-
Top Stories: Sunrise 4-8-17
-
Firefighters save three after boat overturns
-
Wind storm knocks down trees all over metro
-
Wind topples trees, knocks out power
-
Slide near Oso closes SR 530, prompts evacuations
-
KGW Noon forecast 4-7-17
-
Woman's car stolen with dog inside
More Stories
-
Tips for identifying trees at risk of falling during a stormApr. 8, 2017, 1:37 p.m.
-
What to expect after Oregon's wettest season since 1999Apr. 8, 2017, 2:26 p.m.
-
Thousands still without power day after deadly wind stormApr. 7, 2017, 8:04 a.m.