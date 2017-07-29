KGW
Shooting victim found dead in Gresham street

KGW 12:16 AM. PDT July 30, 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. - A man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in a Gresham street late Saturday night.

Gresham Police were called at 10:40 p.m. to the the report of a shooting at the intersection of SE 187th Avenue and SE Stark Street. 

They discovered a man lying in the street, deceased. He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

KGW will provide more information on this case as it is released by police.

 

 

