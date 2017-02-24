Several landslides in Oregon City, one threatens a home

OREGON CITY --- Crews in Oregon City are keeping a close eye on several landslides in the area. One landslide has damaged a home. The people inside will have to evacuate.

February 16th, someone reported a water main break on Trillium Park Drive.

Crews discovered a landslide caused the water main to break.At this time, Trillium Park Drive is closed from Swordfern Court to Canyon Court and the water main break has been isolated, but one home near the slide has experienced damage.

The foundation has cracked and the structure has been identified as a dangerous building. The Red Cross is helping the people who live in the home.

A second active landslide happened on private property north of Barclay Hills Park between Alden Street and Peter Skene Way.

The 8" sewer line was impacted by the slide. A sewer leak has been stopped, and the city is asking people to avoid contact with water associated with the Newell Creek Canyon,

Three other known slides involving private property damage within the City limits of Oregon City continue to deteriorate under current winter weather conditions.

