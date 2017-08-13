Police, protesters clash in dueling rallies in Seattle

Seattle police make an arrest during the protests. (Photo: KING)

Dueling protests underway in downtown Seattle have resulted in some clashes between protesters and police.

The first protest, "Solidarity Against Hate," started with a rally at Denny Park in the South Lake Union area at 1 p.m.

From there, thousands of protesters are marching through downtown Seattle to Westlake Park. According to the group's Facebook page, they are counter-protesting an event called the "Freedom Rally."

The Freedom Rally protest, hosted by a group called Patriot Prayer, a conservative, Pro-President Trump group, started at 2 p.m. at Westlake Park in downtown.

Several police officers lined the protest march route. While the march on the whole was peaceful, a few skirmishes broke out with a few protesters and officers. At least one person appeared to be taken into custody by police.

KING 5 crews are following the march and tweeting the latest developments:

