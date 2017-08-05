Sen. Wyden talks health car, leaks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Smog to impact air quality through the weekend
-
Search for missing 5-year-old at Salem marine park
-
Man in wheelchair catches TriMet employee
-
Vandal turning on outdoor water faucets
-
High speed chase latest
-
KGW Sunrise forecast 8-5-17
-
KGW forecast 11 p.m. 8-4-17
-
Mother of six is the very definition of power
-
City of Elyria heroes speak
-
Developers break ground on new hotel in Portland
More Stories
-
Fire at Schnitzer Steel in North Portland sends up…Aug. 5, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
-
Smoky haze may return to Portland on SundayAug. 2, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
-
Search continues for missing 5-year-old at Salem marine parkAug. 4, 2017, 7:28 p.m.