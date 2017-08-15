KGW
Sen. Wyden slams Trump's 'horrifying' Charlottesville comments

Nate Hanson , KGW 3:42 PM. PDT August 15, 2017

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump defended his previous Charlottesville statements and reaffirmed his belief that both groups, the white supremacists and counter protesters, were to blame for the violence that left one person dead and 19 injured. He also argued the counter protesters were just as violent as the white supremacists.

"What about the alt-left?" Trump said. "They came charging ... that was a horrible day."

Several Oregon state officials took to Twitter to slam the president shortly after his comments.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden called the president’s statement “horrifying.”

Wyden continued, noting that his parents fled from Nazi Germany.

Oregon’s other Democratic senator, Jeff Merkley, said there is no arguing which group is to blame.

Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader, who represents much of the Willamette Valley, and north and central Oregon Coast, said there's no place in this country for the hate and racism.

Oregon’s lone Republican congressional member, Rep. Greg Walden, has not commented on the president’s statement.

