Sen. Wyden slams Trump's 'horrifying' Charlottesville comments

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks to reporters on July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump defended his previous Charlottesville statements and reaffirmed his belief that both groups, the white supremacists and counter protesters, were to blame for the violence that left one person dead and 19 injured. He also argued the counter protesters were just as violent as the white supremacists.

"What about the alt-left?" Trump said. "They came charging ... that was a horrible day."

Several Oregon state officials took to Twitter to slam the president shortly after his comments.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden called the president’s statement “horrifying.”

Off prompter and in his own words, the president gives comfort to white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Absolutely horrifying. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 15, 2017

Wyden continued, noting that his parents fled from Nazi Germany.

My parents fled Nazi Germany. There's no "many siding" this Mr. President. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 15, 2017

Oregon’s other Democratic senator, Jeff Merkley, said there is no arguing which group is to blame.

.@realDonaldTrump, there is no moral equivalence between those who fight for civil rights and white supremacists. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) August 15, 2017

Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader, who represents much of the Willamette Valley, and north and central Oregon Coast, said there's no place in this country for the hate and racism.

There's absolutely no place in this country for the hate & racism we saw last weekend. We must condemn bigotry everywhere. #Charlottesville — Rep. Kurt Schrader (@RepSchrader) August 15, 2017

Oregon’s lone Republican congressional member, Rep. Greg Walden, has not commented on the president’s statement.

