Search called off for missing Tualatin kayaker in Seaside

Matthew Manley (Photo: Family photo)

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) - Authorities ended their search for a man who was last seen fishing for crab from a kayak near the mouth of the Seaside Estuary.

The Seaside Police Department said Tuesday that it began searching for 42-year-old Matthew Manley of Tualatin on New Year's Day.

The Coast Guard called off its search on Jan. 2.

Manley was last seen in his kayak near the mouth of the estuary, where water temperatures are about 50 degrees Farenheit.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with 47-foot motor lifeboats and helicopter crews deployed from Station Cape Disappointment.

There have been no signs of Manley, his kayak or his crabbing gear.



