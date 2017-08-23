SE Portland hit-and-run victim thanks good Samaritan

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. – A 70-year old hit-and-run victim on Wednesday was able to meet and thank a good Samaritan who stopped to help her back in June.

Police say Linda Babcock was hit by an intoxicated driver on the morning of June 20. She was using her walker to cross Southeast 122nd Avenue at Division Street when a car slammed into her and kept going.

Babcock is a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office employee, and was on her way to work when she was hit.

Chris Bonds saw the crash that sent Linda 8 feet into the air. He said immediately after that he followed the driver to get the license plate. Then he rushed back to help Linda.

“I did come back and hold her hand before they put her in the ambulance, and let her know I got him,” Bonds said. “I don’t feel like a hero because a hero is just a sandwich. I just wanted to make sure she was OK.”

Sheriff Mike Reese was on hand for the reunion to thank Bonds, also, along with Babcock's family. They met at the Fountains Rehabilitation Center, where Linda continues to recover.

Babcock has worked for the sheriff’s office for the last 30 years, She now plans to retire soon, but she’s not done yet. Her next goal is to volunteer with Kaiser.

© 2017 KGW-TV