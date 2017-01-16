Here's where to get your free sand and sandbags

MULTNOMAH COUNTY
Portland
SE 88th Avenue, just south of Holgate Boulevard, in the parking lot at Lents Park. Enter parking lot at the bottom of the hill, and follow one-way traffic to the sand pile at the exit on the east side of SE 88th.
SE 111th Avenue and Harold Street. at the southeast corner of the intersection.
SW 42nd Avenue and Vermont Street in the lower parking lot of Gabriel Park; enter Gabriel Park from Vermont Street.
Gresham
Operations Center, 2121 SE Hogan Road
Troutdale
Public Works Shop, 342 SW 4th St. (call to arrange pickup)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Aloha
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, 3608 SW 209th Ave.
Banks
Banks Fire District #13, Sunset Park (south end of town)
Beaverton
SW Allen at Scholls Ferry Rd. (Enter off 9600 SW Allen through
Operations Dept. parking lot)
Clean Water Services, 2025 SW Merlo Ct.
Cornelius
1300 S Kodiak Circle
Forest Grove
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Forest Grove Site, 1919 Ash St.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Gales Creek Fire Station, 52155 NW Old Wilson River Rd.
Gaston
Gaston Rural Fire Protection District, 102 E Main St
Hillsboro
Fairgrounds Sports Complex at N.E. 28th Ave & Veterans Drive. (Parking Lot by Tennis Courts) Sand. Bring your shovel.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Midway Fire Station, 15200 SW Midway Rd.
North Plains
32150 NW Commercial (Behind the Pump House)
Sherwood
15527 SW Willamette St,
Tigard
8777 SW Burnham (adjacent to TVFR Fire Station)
Tualatin
10699 SW Herman Rd.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY
Boring
Boring Fire Station, 28655 S.E. Hwy 212
Eagle Creek Fire Station, 32200 SE Judd Road
Canby
Canby Public Works, 1470 NE Territorial Road
Clackamas County Fair Grounds, Red Lot, 694 NE 4th Ave.
Estacada
Estacada Fire District, 261 NE Fifth Ave.
Gladstone
Gladstone Public Works Department, 18595 Portland Ave. (This site is for Gladstone residents only.)
Hoodland
Hoodland Fire District Main Fire Station, 69634 US 26
Lake Oswego
Hazelia Field, 17800 Stafford Road, (parking lot). Sand and bags. Some shovels are provided.
Milwaukie
Clackamas Fire District #1 Station 4, 6600 SE Lake Road
Molalla
Bohlander Field, On Shirley Street across from Buckeroo Rodeo Grounds. Next to Clark Park.
Sandy
City of Sandy Maintenance Department, 16110 Champion Way (daytime hours only)
West Linn
Willamette Park: 1100 12th St.
Behind the old Bolton Fire Station: 6000 Failing St., just off Hwy 43, access is from Failing St.
Wilsonville
Wilsonville Community Garden 7524 SW Schroeder Way
CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON
Camas
Operations Center, 1620 SE 8th Avenue
4010 NW Astor Street, near NW 38th Avenue (bags to fill are in the garbage can).
Clark County
4700 NE 78th St. (limited supply of sandbags and sand)
11608 NE 149th St. (limited supply of sandbags and sand)
Vancouver
Golden Skate site, 4915 E Fourth Plain Blvd., in front of fence, near the sign. Sand and empty bags provided. Bring shovels.
Vancouver Public Works East Operations site, 912 NE 192nd Ave., near the driveway access. Sand and empty bags provided. Bring shovels.
SALEM
Park and Ride, Wallace Road NW at Brush College Road NW. Free sand and sandbags are available
Public Works Operations, 1420 20th Street SE Free sand and sandbags are available
