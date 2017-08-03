Salem man accused of sexual assault at unlicensed day care

Jeffrey Todd Rauch, 54, of Salem, is facing two charges of first-degree sexual abuse and two charges of first-degree sexual penetration with a foreign object. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A Salem man is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing at least two girls over a nearly two year period.

Jeffrey Todd Rauch, 54,was arrested Tuesday on five charges of child sexual abuse, according to a Marion County statement.

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives were called July 25 after a minor accused Rauch of sexual assault that allegedly took place at an unlicensed day care in a residence on the 4000 block of Ward Drive NE in Salem.

Rauch is believed to have inappropriately touched the girls, one under 14 years old and the second under 12, from Jan. 1, 2016 until Aug. 1, 2017.

On at least one occasion, Rauch allegedly forcibly engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with the girl who is under 12 years old.

Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking to speak with anyone who used the day care services out of the residence. If you have information that may be helpful, call the Marion County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-540-8079, or submit a tip by texting TIPMSCO and your message to 847411.

He is facing one charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, one charge of first-degree sodomy and three charges of first-degree sexual abuse.

First-degree sexual abuse is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 75 months in jail.

He is in Marion County Jail and is being denied bail. He is scheduled for a plea hearing on Friday, August 11 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Daniel Wren.

