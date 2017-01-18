Rosenblum, 5 other state AGs urge rejection of Sessions for attorney general

Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-AL, testifies during his confirmation hearing to be Attorney General of the US before the Senate Judiciary Committee on January 10, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo: MOLLY RILEY / AFP / Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

NEW YORK — Attorneys general from six states, including Oregon's Ellen Rosenblum, have sent a letter urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general.

In the letter dated Jan. 17, the prosecutors said they had "grave concern" that Sessions would not "diligently and fairly enforce all laws protective of civil rights, public safety, health and welfare."

The letter said Sessions made bigoted statements in the past, rejected sensible, criminal justice policy reforms, and badly managed his office during his tenure as Alabama Attorney General.

Attorneys General Eric Schneiderman of New York, Brian Frosh of Maryland, Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Doug Chin of Hawaii and Karl Racine of the District of Columbia also signed the letter.

Sessions is expected to win confirmation in the GOP-led Senate.

