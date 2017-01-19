Governor Rick Perry of Texas waits on the field prior to the start of the game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 27, 2014 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Halleran, 2014 Getty Images)

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry campaigned to end the Department of Energy as a presidential candidate. Today, he’ll argue that he should instead run it as secretary.

A big chunk of the Energy secretary’s job involves upkeep of America’s nuclear arsenal, as the New York Times reported, a focus requiring two-thirds of the department’s $30 billion budget. A nuclear physicist currently holds the role, and a Nobel Prize-winning physicist held the job before that.

Perry's background is a bit different: He studied animal husbandry at Texas A&M. He also once frolicked to the “Green Acres” theme on TV's “Dancing with the Stars.”

Is this another “oops" moment in the making? Time will tell.

