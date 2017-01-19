Watch the confirmation hearing live
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry campaigned to end the Department of Energy as a presidential candidate. Today, he’ll argue that he should instead run it as secretary.
A big chunk of the Energy secretary’s job involves upkeep of America’s nuclear arsenal, as the New York Times reported, a focus requiring two-thirds of the department’s $30 billion budget. A nuclear physicist currently holds the role, and a Nobel Prize-winning physicist held the job before that.
Perry's background is a bit different: He studied animal husbandry at Texas A&M. He also once frolicked to the “Green Acres” theme on TV's “Dancing with the Stars.”
Is this another “oops" moment in the making? Time will tell.
