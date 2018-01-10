KGW
Reward offered in 2017 Portland homicide

January 10, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police are asking for tips from the public as they work to solve a 2017 murder.

Kacey Adam Platt, 33, was found dead in an SUV on November 28, 2017. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Platt died of a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and crash near the intersection of Southeast Stark Street and 157th Avenue. After speaking with witnesses and searching the neighborhood, police did not find any suspects.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone can anonymously submit a tip online or call 503-823-HELP.

