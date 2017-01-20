Reporter notebooks: Covering Portland's response to the Trump inauguration

A Wilson High School teacher addresses the crowd at Thursday's student protest. (Photo: Mike Benner, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With numerous Portland protests planned for Friday related to the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president, KGW crews are across the area covering the scene.

We are live-streaming coverage from national and local protests scene here.

Maggie Vespa on how downtown businesses are preparing for possible damage but issuing expressions of support to the Portland community also.





Mike Benner was at Thursday afternoon's protest against the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be the next Education Secretary. Several dozen students gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square to rally.





Facebook Live coverage of the education rally:

