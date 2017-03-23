Rep. Jaime Herrera Buetler opposes current GOP health care bill

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
More than 100 animals in need of homes
-
Ghost spotted aboard USS Lexington
-
Vancouver hit and run victim asking for help
-
Bringing Ellie home: Mom posts powerful photo
-
Hwy 26 carjacking
-
Deal Guy: $35 WiFi Streaming Camera
-
Two hit and run victims on division
-
Oregon Legislature considers new towing laws
-
WSU student's rap gets internship on Fallon
-
Tragedy in London
More Stories
-
Jewish teen arrested for threats against U.S.…Mar 23, 2017, 7:12 a.m.
-
Police identify London attacker as Khalid MasoodMar 23, 2017, 8:43 a.m.
-
More than 100 animals at Battle Ground animal rescue…Mar 22, 2017, 8:01 p.m.