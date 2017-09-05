KGW
REPORTER VIDEO NOTEBOOKS: KGW crews covering the fire, air quality

KGW 10:23 AM. PDT September 05, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- As a massive fire burns in the Columbia River Gorge and a thick blanket of ash falls across the Portland area, KGW crews have been out documenting much of the impacts.

Here are some of their video snapshots from their coverage. Follow all of them through KGW's Facebook page for more coverage.

Kyle Iboshi in Corbett with Eagle Creek Fire evacuees:

 

Taylor Viydo at the Mount Hood Community College shelter that is housing evacuees


 

Rachael Rafanelli with the Archer Mountain fire

