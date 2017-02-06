Reed College students injured in SE Portland apartment fire

Feb. 5. 2017 fire at Garden Park apartments in Southeast Portland that injured two Reed College students KGW photo

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An apartment fire in Southeast Portland Sunday morning sent at least two Reed College students to the hospital and damaged several units in the complex.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue officials, the fire was reported at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the Garden Park Apartments on Southeast 30th Avenue just north of Steele Street.

At least two students were injured, and at least two more had to jump to safety from their apartment windows. One of the injured students was reportedly in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Names of the injured students were not released and the fire was under investigation, officials said.

(© 2017 KGW)