Redmond couple dies in Highway 22 crash

Two people died in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 22 in Marion County.

William Harold Bodden, 84, of Redmond was driving westbound when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle driven by 51-year-old Joyce A. Mast of Hillsboro.

The passenger in Bodden's vehicle, 77-year-old Diane Theresa Bodden, also of Redmond, died at the scene. Bodden died while being transported to the hospital.

Mast has serious injuries and is being treated at Salem Hospital.

