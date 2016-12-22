Record number of travelers expected this holiday season

If you’re traveling for Christmas, be prepared to have a lot of company along the way. AAA says 103 million Americans will travel for the holidays this week, that's the most ever on record.

The vast majority, 93 million, are driving. Low gas prices fueling those road trips. And you won't find relief in the crowded skies either.

AAA says the number of fliers will be up two-and-a-half percent over last year. Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest days at the airport.

Most people are going somewhere warm for the holidays, for the most part. Vegas, Orlando, New York, San Diego and Anaheim are the top five spots being booked right now.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, is expected to break its own record and top 100 million travelers for the year buoyed by a surge of more than 4 million fliers that will pass through the airport during the end-of-year holiday window.

Portland International Airport is also testing new security exit lanes through Dec. 22. When the transition is complete, the entrances and exits to the concourses will no longer be side-by-side.

Full use of the exit lanes is expected in early January; following the opening of the exit lanes, the airport will provide signage and designated staff to help with directions and ensure travelers get where they need to go.