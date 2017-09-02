Raw: Fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeless camp on ODOT land catches fire
-
Wildfire smoke concerns Detroit businesses
-
Hwy 20 Wildfire
-
Shelter dogs from Texas arrive in Oregon
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
-
KGW Noon forecast 9-1-17
-
Friday Night Flights: Week 1
-
ODOT: We can't clear homeless camps faster
-
Crash closes Cornelius Pass Road
-
KGW Sunrise forecast 9-2-17
More Stories
-
75 hikers trapped as Eagle Creek Trail fire burns in…Sep. 2, 2017, 5:02 p.m.
-
Hillsboro reaches 100 as scorching Labor Day weekend…Aug 31, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
-
Late drive lifts Oregon State past Portland State 35-32Sep. 2, 2017, 3:11 p.m.