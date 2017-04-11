PSU students plan to protest as board considers tuition hike

(Photo: Rafanelli, Rachael)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland State University students plan to protest a proposed tuition hike at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The PSU Board of Trustees will vote on a tuition recommendation today, at a meeting that begins at 8:30 a.m.. Several students plan to speak, as well during the meeting.

The hike, if approved, would raise the annual cost of tuition 9 percent, about $700 more a year for a resident full-time undergraduate student.

PSU administrators say the school faces a $20 million gap next year to achieve a balanced budget, due to cuts in state funding. Other factors driving the tuition increase include pensions, health care benefits, and wages.

To fix this, PSU would have to make $9 million in cuts from the current budget.

“Those include personnel reductions through unfilled vacancies and retirements, increased teaching loads in certain cases, organizational consolidations and other steps. The remaining $11 million needed to balance the budget would come from increased tuition revenues,” according to a PSU press release.

PSU might also increase mandatory student fees. PSU says Oregon’s 6 other public universities are also considering tuition increases.

The Board of Trustees will finalize the 2017-2018 budget June 22nd.

