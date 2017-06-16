Pride flag raised over Washington State Capitol

(Photo: Gov. Inslee) (Photo: Kubota, Samantha, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – State officials raised the Pride flag over the Washington Capitol building on Friday.

“Proud to raise the Pride flag above the state Capitol today,” Governor Jay Inslee wrote on Facebook. “Washington will always stand as a beacon of inclusion. Happy Pride!”

Back in Spokane, city officials recently raised the pride flag over City Hall, as members of the LGBTQ community and allies cheered.

It was the first time in Spokane’s history a pride flag had flown on government property.

