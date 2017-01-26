PPS adds extra day of school to make up for snow days

Snow in Northeast Portland Friday morning. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Public Schools had added another day to the school year, as the district makes up for lost time, due to extra snow days. June 14th is the last day of school.

Portland Public Schools closed for a total nine days because of severe winter weather. School board members voted last night to extend the school year, and to eliminate late starts and early releases.

The school district also continues to consider other options to make up for lost time, including shortening spring break. It’s noted family and staff plans may be disrupted, and this would require bargaining with unions.

Other options on the table? Make school days longer, and have students go to school on holidays, such as President’s Day and Memorial Day. Again, as with spring break, it’s noted by the district that using up holidays requires multiple unions to agree, and that family and staff plans may be disrupted.

Vancouver Public Schools is also trying to make up for lost time. VPS already had 8 snow days, due to winter weather. The school district will ask the state to consider waiving 4 of them.

On its website, the school district says consideration for the waiver include potential hardships for families who have planned and purchased summer vacation travel, high school students who depend on summer employment and employees who enroll in continuing education programs.

