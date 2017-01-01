KGW
Portland's first 2017 baby came 8 minutes after the ball drop

John Strieder, KGW 12:27 AM. PST January 02, 2017

Just 8 minutes into 2017, greater Portland got its first baby of the new year: Orianna Suh, daughter of Beaverton residents Victoria and Calvin Suh.

Born at Providence Newberg Medical Center, Orianna was 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long. She is the Suhs' first child.

Orianna’s original due date was Dec. 28, but she apparently wanted to take her chances with 2017.


