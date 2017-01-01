Just 8 minutes into 2017, greater Portland got its first baby of the new year: Orianna Suh, daughter of Beaverton residents Victoria and Calvin Suh.
Born at Providence Newberg Medical Center, Orianna was 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long. She is the Suhs' first child.
Orianna’s original due date was Dec. 28, but she apparently wanted to take her chances with 2017.
Portland's first 2017 baby came 8 minutes after the ball drop
John Strieder, KGW 12:27 AM. PST January 02, 2017
