Portland's first 2017 baby came 8 minutes after the ball drop

Victoria and Calvin Suh of Beaverton with Orianna, the first Portland-area baby of 2017

Just 8 minutes into 2017, greater Portland got its first baby of the new year: Orianna Suh, daughter of Beaverton residents Victoria and Calvin Suh.



Born at Providence Newberg Medical Center, Orianna was 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long. She is the Suhs' first child.



Orianna’s original due date was Dec. 28, but she apparently wanted to take her chances with 2017.