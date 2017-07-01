Portland tenant sues for $1 million after rent hike

Aleina Langford's son pictured on a flier angry tenants from a Southeast Portland apartment complex circulated late last summer. (Courtesy of Portland Tenants United/Facebook)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A 40-year-old woman with two children who says she was forced from her Portland apartment because she couldn't afford a 45 percent rent increase has filed a $1 million lawsuit against her former rental management company.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Aleina Langford's attorney said she had to accept the rent hike because nothing in the law stopped A&G Rental Management LLC from raising the rent from $825 to $1,200 a month as long as it gave her 90 days' notice, which it did.

But Langford's lawsuit seeks damages based on claims that the management company violated tenant housing laws, in part by allowing deplorable living conditions, including hypodermic needles, feces and rodents on the grounds.

The suit also claims Langford's apartment had problems.

An A&G Rental Management employee declined comment.

