Portland, state graduation rates rise, but some schools did better than others

PORTLAND, Ore. – Both Oregon and Portland’s graduation rates rose in the 2015-16 school year, but Oregon remains lower than the U.S. average.

Portland’s four-year graduation rates rose from 73.8 percent for the class of 2015 to 75.5 percent in 2016. The state’s graduation rate rose to 74.8 percent in 2016, up from 73.8 percent in 2015.

The average U.S. graduation rate in 2015 was 83 percent. The 2016 data has not yet been released.

In Oregon, big gains were made among many minority groups, but minorities except for Asian students still graduate at significantly lower rates than the student population overall. The graduation rate of African American students rose to 66.1 percent, up 3.6 points. Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students rose 6.9 percent to 70.1 percent. Students with disabilities rose 2.8 percent, with 55.5 percent of students graduating within four years in 2016.

Asian students overall fared the best. Their four-year graduation rates rose 0.5 percent to an 88 percent four-year graduation rate. White students had a 76.6 graduation rate.

More female students graduated on time, compared to male students – 78.4 percent to 71.4 percent, respectively.

“We are making progress, while recognizing there is still more work to do," said the state's Deputy Superintendent Salam Noor.

At Portland high schools, the rates weren’t consistent school-to-school. At Roosevelt High School in North Portland, students improved their four-year graduation rates by about 3 percent but still just 64.7 percent of students graduated on time.

Schools in Southwest Portland, as usual, had the best graduation rates. Wilson graduated 90.3 percent of its students on time, and Lincoln graduated 93.7 percent of students.

"This is a 22-point increase over the last seven years, and this year PPS exceeds the state average," said Interim Superintendent Bob McKean. "While we’re encouraged to see these consistent gains, there’s still work to be done and we need to continue to accelerate our work.”

Portland High School 2016 four-year graduation rates:

Benson High School 88.83 percent

Cleveland High School 85.7 percent

Franklin High School 85.4 percent

Grant High School 88.8 percent

Jefferson High School 83.7 percent

Lincoln High School 93.7 percent

Madison High School 74.3 percent

Metropolitan Learning Center 91.4 percent

Roosevelt High School 64.7 percent

Wilson High School 90.3 percent

Tap to view the state's graduation rate data

Related: Oregon, Portland HS graduation rates improve in 2015

(© 2017 KGW)