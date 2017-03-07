Portland Public Schools adds two more makeup days to current calendar

PORTLAND, Ore. - Hoping to make up for lost snow days, the board of Portland Public Schools voted Tuesday night to add two more days to the current school year.

Their vote extends the school year by one day, to Thursday, June 15.

The motion also converts a planning day on April 7 to a second school day.

The board had already voted in December and Janauary to extend the school year for three total days to make up for snow closures.

The district received union approval to make the changes before voting.

