Nov. 2012: Portland officer paralyzed from waist down

Paul-Meyer (Photo: KGW)

Originally published November 26, 2012:

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland police officer who was injured while participating in ATV training on Monday is paralyzed from the waist down and doctors don't think he will walk again.

The Portland Police Bureau told KGW late Friday that Officer Paul Meyer will remain in the hospital as he recovers from his injuries.

Meyer, a 19-year-veteran of the force, was in serious condition Tuesday after he was hit by a telephone-pole-sized falling tree on Hayden Island.

Friends have created the Officer Paul Meyer Fund through Advantis Credit Union in order to help his family during this difficult time and during his recovery.

Meyer and his family are very grateful for all the care and support extended to them from the law enforcement community and the citizens of Portland, Sgt. Pete Simpson said in a news release Friday.

Cards for Officer Meyer and his family can be sent to:

Portland Police Bureau SERT

Attn: Officer Meyer & Family

449 Northeast Emerson Street Portland, Oregon 97211

© 2017 KGW-TV