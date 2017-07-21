Portland officer injured after driver rams police cars

A police officer was injured after a chase ended early Friday morning at SE 72nd and Holgate in Portland. (KGW Rachael Rafanelli) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police took a man into custody after they say the he wouldn’t stop for police, rammed police cars, and sent an officer to the hospital.

The officer is going to be okay, says Portland Police spokesperson Sgt. Chris Burley.

Early Friday morning, East Precinct officers noticed a reckless driver near Southeast 104th Avenue and Holgate Street. A pursuit eventually started near 122nd and Foster.

Sgt. Burley said officers deployed spike strips to puncture the Jeep’s tires, but the vehicle kept going. Police also used a pit maneuver, but the driver was able to continue.

At SE 72nd and Foster police were able to box the driver in but he rammed two police cars. Eventually officers boxed the vehicle in again, and were able to take the driver into custody.

It remains unclear why the man wished to elude police, Burley says.

