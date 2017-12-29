Portland International Airport Ordered Evacuated During Police Action

​Portland International Airport was ordered evacuated tonight during a police action. It began shortly after 10:00pm with an altercation in the baggage area as an airport police officer tried to apprehend a person with a warrant. The man struggled to get the officer's gun but was unsuccessful. In the meantime, an airport employee made an unauthorized public address announcement ordering the evacuation of the terminal. There were no injuries and passengers have returned inside as operations returned to normal shortly after 11:00pm Friday night

© 2017 KGW-TV