Portland Fire officials warn homeless on Springwater Trail about possible flooding

Portland Fire officials and social workers speak with people Saturday along the Springwater Traill to warn them about the possibility of flooding in the next few days. (Photo: Christine Pitawanich / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Bureau of Transportation said there could be severe flooding in the Johnson Creek area on Tuesday afternoon when rain is expected to fall and temperatures begin climbing into the 40s or 50s.

That's why Portland Fire officials along with social workers were out on Saturday to warn the homeless living along the Springwater Trail near Johnson Creek about the possibility of flooding.

In addition to giving people a heads up, officials also passed out clothing to help shield against the frigid weather.

Michael has lived near Johnson Creek for almost four years now. On Saturday he and his wife received a couple winter hats from Jason Birch of Portland Fire. Birch also passed along information on shelters that would be open.

We're just concerned with people being in the way of the water and want to make sure that they get the message that we need to get them out of there. -- John Birch, Portland Fire

The biggest reason Portland Fire was out walking and driving on the trail Saturday, however, was to spread awareness about the possibility of severe flooding.

"We're just concerned with people being in the way of the water and want to make sure that they get the message that we need to get them out of there," Birch said.

He said flooding near Johnson Creek is a problem every year and he wants folks living out in the elements to be prepared.

Michael said he's all too familiar with it. He dealt with flooding last year and had to put sandbags out.

"But I seen where it flooded last year and how the water was, so I adjusted our campsite accordingly so if it does flood, the water kind of avoids us," Michael said.

While he said he's prepared for flooding, he and his wife gratefully accepted some cold-weather clothing.

"It's nice that they're coming out and helping," Michael said.

Birch said his team loaded up in a van around noon on Saturday. Their plan was to stay out until about 10 p.m. He said another crew would work through the night until 6:30 a.m.

He also said there are two vans filled with supplies, driving around the Portland area, checking in on the homeless and making sure they're OK.

(© 2017 KGW)