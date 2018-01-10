Make way for the yachts!
The 58th annual Portland Boat Show kicks off at the Portland Expo Center today through Jan 14. It will showcase more than 40 of the area’s top boat dealers and over 100 brands.
We plan to explore fishing boats, runabouts, pontoon boats, ski boats, cruisers, outboard motors, wakeboard boats, yachts, inflatables, paddle boats, personal watercraft and more!
This year, The Portland Boat Show will feature the world’s largest display of welded aluminum boats and according to show planners, "the 46-foot (Jeanneau) yacht that is on display as well."
January 10 – 14, 2018
Wednesday: 11am – 9pm
Thursday: 11am – 9pm
Friday: 11am – 9pm
Saturday: 10am – 8pm
Sunday: 10am – 6pm
PRICE
$10 General Admission
FREE to children 12 & under
*Does not include parking
