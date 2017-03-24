Wheeler gives first State of the City speech amid protests at home

Mayor Ted Wheeler delivers Portland's State of the City address (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler took center stage at the Sentinel Hotel Friday for his first State of the City address, an event that came with a bizarre backdrop.

As Wheeler discussed Portland’s history surrounding race and its treatment of the poor, the state of its police-community relations, and plans to alleviate a deficit surrounding affordable housing, his house was being guarded by two Portland police officers, a result of two straight nights of protests on his front lawn.

One neighbor, a woman who wanted to remain anonymous, said Friday the protests woke her up at around 12:30 a.m.

“Leave it at city hall,” she said. “I mean, they looked like school children. They were writing with chalk on the sidewalk.”

Others added they had heard the mayor’s wife and young daughter were frightened by the late night commotion.

“I think it's absolutely to be expected,” said neighbor Quinland Porter. “It's very unpleasant.”

When asked to weigh in on the protests, both at Wheeler's house and other recent ones at Portland City Council meetings, Commissioner Nick Fish revealed he and his staff were also being unusually targeted.

“I have received a death threat,” he said.

The commissioner wouldn't give many details about the threat, only adding it came two weeks ago and security at his office is now heightened.

He’s also directed his staff to stop coming to city council meetings, adding repeat protests have made employees feel unsafe.

“The people who report to me, who work for the city, have a right to a safe work place,” he said. “I have an obligation as an employer to make sure they don't work in a hostile work environment. That's what I'm trying to resolve right now, to make sure we restore order and civility in our public meetings.”

He added he feels like Mayor Wheeler, less than 100 days in office, is handling the heat as well as anyone could.

That said, people who heard his speech Friday were surprised he didn't address the protests.

Full speech: Mayor Wheeler's State of the City Address

“Absolutely, I thought it would be top of his agenda, and he didn't even mention it,” said Elaine Cogan.

In an off-stage interview,the mayor told reporters the city will be stepping up tactics to quell unruly protesters, both at City Hall and at his home.



“What we saw last week is we need to change the game,” he said. “So I'm in conversations with my city commissioners, city employees and others to talk about how we can have a more appropriate response.”



As far as the protests outside his home are concerned, the mayor had strong words for that tactic, too.



“Personally, I don’t think its appropriate to go to anybody’s house. I have an office. It’s called City Hall. There are plenty of opportunities for people to be able to meet with me. I’ve offered those opportunities,” Wheeler said. “They don’t need to come to my house.”

© 2017 KGW-TV