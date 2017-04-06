WA senator juggling EPA job gets state, federal pay

Doug Ericksen (Photo: Senator Doug Ericksen's website)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A state senator who has been juggling his legislative duties while working in the Trump administration has collected nearly $6,000 from the state in daily expense allowances so far this session.



Sen. Doug Ericksen, a Republican from Ferndale, has been splitting time between Olympia and a temporary job with the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C.

According to The Seattle Times, state records show Ericksen has claimed his $120 daily expense allowance for 49 of 84 legislative days between Jan. 9 and April 2, totaling $5,880.



Ericksen is drawing a $46,839 legislative salary while earning $77.58 an hour at the EPA, according to an EPA earnings statement.



Legal experts have said the dual role is allowed under state law. The senator previously said he can do both jobs and that he wouldn't collect his allowance when not in Washington state.

