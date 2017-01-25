Trump vows 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order alongside White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) in the Oval Office, January 23, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump is vowing an investigation into alleged voter fraud, despite a lack of evidence behind his claim that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in last year's election.

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump has claimed that up to five million illegal voters caused him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in last year's election, and made the assertion again during a Monday night meeting with lawmakers at the White House.

Lawmakers and election officials — including Republicans — said there is no evidence of such massive fraud, and that Trump is citing reports on poor record keeping, not dead people voting.

Congressional Democrats say Trump is planning to use the claim to institute new voter qualification rules, making in harder for people to vote in general.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., top Democrat on House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told MSNBC that Republicans may be seeking "another tool and another reason" to ''deny people the vote."

Cummings also said he is happy to investigate Trump's claims of voter fraud, saying they are unfounded.

Trump's own lawyers have also called his fraud claims into question. In a legal filing on a proposed recount, Trump's team said, "all available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake."

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted — a Republican — re-tweeted Trump and said: "We conducted a review 4 years ago in Ohio & already have a statewide review of 2016 election underway. Easy to vote, hard to cheat."

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York said that Trump "ought to realize he's president. Instead of talking about the election or how many people showed up at the inauguration, he ought to talk about how many new jobs he's creating."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump stands by his concerns and cited unknown studies that support Trump's thoughts.

"It's a belief that he's maintained for a while," Spicer said, "a concern that he has about voter fraud."

