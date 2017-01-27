Trump signs orders on 'extreme vetting' and rebuilding military

President Trump shows his signature on executive orders alongside Defense Secretary James Mattis and Vice President Pence on Jan. 27, 2016, at the Pentagon. (Photo: Mandel Ngan, AFP/Getty)

WASHINGTON — President Trump visited the Pentagon on Friday to charge his new Defense secretary with rebuilding the military and announce an executive action to clamp down on refugee admissions in the United States.

At a swearing-in ceremony for his Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Trump called called the former Marine general "a man of action." Trump will call on him to implement a plan to boost the size and strength of military forces while cutting unnecessary programs.

"Our military strength will be questioned by no one, but neither will our dedication to peace," Trump said.

The president then signed two presidential directives, one on military policy and another to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America." In signing the refugee order in the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes, Trump drew a connection between the two issues. ""We want to make sure we don’t want to admit into our country the very terrorists that our soldiers are fighting overseas," Trump said.

While the exact language of the refugee order was not immediately available, widely circulated drafts included a moratorium of refugees from a list of predominately Muslim countries — but with exceptions for religious minorities in those countries.

“They’ve been horribly treated," Trump told the Christian Broadcasting Network in an interview. "Do you know if you were a Christian in Syria it was impossible, at least very tough to get into the United States? ... And I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them.”

Trump also received a briefing by military brass on plans to expand the pace and scope of the bombing campaign against Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria will likely be one option presented to Trump. That could be accomplished by providing more aerial spy planes and other assets from the military and intelligence communities, said Scott Murray, a retired Air Force colonel who helped direct the effort to target ISIL fighters and their infrastructure.

Commanders could also re-examine limits on the number of civilian casualties that the military risks when it hits ISIL targets, Murray said. Known as the “non-combatant value,” the rule restricts the number of civilians who can be put at risk in an airstrike. Last year, the military delegated the authority for those attacks from higher headquarters to top officers in the field. The result was more airstrikes.

Special operations forces could be deployed to provide on-the-ground guidance for bombs in real-time, Murray said. Basing A-10 ground-attack jets in Turkey would allow them to loiter over targets for longer periods, he said.

The presidential memorandum would requires to conduct a wide-ranging review of military readiness within 30 days that includes the fight against the Islamic State.

Last week in his inaugural address, Trump decried the state of U.S. military forces and has called to bolster them. The United States has “subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing the sad depletion of our military,” Trump said.

Trump's scheduled Pentagon meeting calls for a meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and to preside at a ceremonial swearing in for Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general.

During the campaign, Trump called for a significant buildup of the Navy. He called for the fleet increase its strength from 274 ships to 350, a 27% boost.

The Army has already begun to increase its ranks. Legislation approved last year would reverse the reduction of soldiers planned by President Barack Obama, boosting the size of the Army by 16,000 to 476,000 soldiers.

