Trump signs disaster declaration for Oregon winter storms

Hood River, Oregon on Sunday morning, January 8th, 2017.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration for damage done by January storms, making federal assistance available in four Oregon counties.

The declaration was approved on Tuesday covering damage from January 7-10 when severe winter storms brought flooding, landslides and mudslides to Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River and Josephine counties.

The designation makes the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program available to those counties to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

