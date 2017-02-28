Trump's address: Health care

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Man and dog found dead in NE Portland
-
Man survives 5 days trapped in car near Sequim
-
Potholes continue damaging cars
-
Local music teacher faces sex abuse charges
-
Fire destroys home on NE Marine Drive
-
Salem woman and dog injured in dog attack
-
Lightning strikes Space Needle
-
First woman homeless veteran buried
-
Teen records police shooting at wanted man
More Stories
-
Trump to Congress: 'The time for trivial fights is…Feb 28, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
Experimental stop sign in Pearl District frustrates driversFeb 28, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Homicide victim, dog found dead in NE Portland apartmentFeb 27, 2017, 5:34 p.m.