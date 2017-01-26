Trump freeze: Who fights forest fires this summer?

A fire near the Sun River resort in Central Oregon. (KGW file)

Thousands of jobs in the Northwest are in flux this week following President Donald Trump’s hiring freeze of civilian employees in the federal government.

Seasonal firefighters and park rangers hired each summer won't have a clear answer on the status of their jobs until the executive order is clarified, officials said.

The order, issued Monday, said “no vacant positions existing at noon on January 22, 2017, may be filled and no new positions may be created, except in limited circumstances.”

The statement came as agencies including the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management prepare to hire a small army of seasonal employees for an array of jobs on public lands.

The Forest Service hired about 11,000 seasonal employees in 2015 — about 6,200 of which were firefighting-related, the Missoulian reported. Department of Interior hires "thousands" more for firefighting-related jobs, but an exact number wasn't immediately available, National Interagency Fire Center spokeswoman Jessica Gardetto said.

In the Pacific Northwest, the Forest Service and National Park Service previously announced plans to hire 1,250 people this summer for recreation, visitor services, and engineering.

All of those jobs are up in the air following the announcement.

“The administration hasn’t provided details about how this hiring freeze will work on the ground in Oregon,” Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said in a statement. “I’m concerned that even a 90-day hiring freeze could interfere with preparing for fire season and hiring wildland firefighters before fire season hits.”

Gardetto said the order’s exemption of jobs “necessary to meet national security or public safety” could apply to firefighting.

"We typically start seasonal wildland fire hiring in the winter months, so at this point, we are not sure how this will affect us," Gardetto said. "We are awaiting further guidance on this issue."

As for jobs that don’t meet the national security or public safety exemption — a seasonal ranger at Crater Lake National Park, for example — the future is unclear.

The freeze comes at a time when national parks and federal lands in Oregon and nationwide have seen a steep increase in crowds without any increase in staffing at federal agencies.

“(National parks) cannot continue to be hampered by low staffing, and that’s exactly what will happen with this hiring freeze,” said Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of National Parks Conservation Association, in a press release. “Park rangers are already forced to do more with less because they don’t have enough staff to handle record-breaking crowds.”

Babete Anderson, National Press Officer for the Forest Service, said only that the agency was “waiting for further clarification and direction.” Questions to the National Park Service were not immediately returned.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

