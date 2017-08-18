Three Oregon reps support censuring Donald Trump

Rep. Kurt Schrader (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Three members of Oregon’s congressional delegation say they support an effort to censure President Donald Trump over his comments blaming “both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville.

“I will be joining in that call. In Congress, if we did something like he did our words are taken down and we are liable for censure if we go to such an egregious, horrifying statement impugning people and I think this qualifies for that so I’ll be doing it,” Rep. Kurt Schrader said Friday. He announced his support for censure during a taping of KGW’s Straight Talk.

Schrader joined fellow Oregonians Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Rep. Earl Blumenauer in calling for censure.

“The vast majority of Americans are forcefully speaking out against Trump’s behavior that serves only to embolden these white nationalists,” Blumenauer said in a statement. “Congress must act now to send a strong statement against hatred, white supremacy, and Nazism and to those who support and enable them, including the President of the United States.”

Bonamici tweeted she would support censure, saying “The President’s abhorrent comments on Charlottesville are a new low.”

Congress can vote to censure Trump to formally condemn his words or actions. The action doesn’t have any binding consequences and wouldn’t remove Trump from office but it would be a symbolic move.

‘It will be an official sanction of his actions by the United States Congress that we in no way think this is an appropriate behavior for the President of the United States,” Schrader said.

Around 80 Democratic members of Congress have said they’d support censure, including minority leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi. It would need some Republican votes to pass.

© 2017 KGW-TV