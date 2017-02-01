Street preacher punched at Portland anti-Trump rally speaks out

Grant Chisholm tells KGW about being punched unconscious at an anti-Trump rally at Portland International Airport. (KGW) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland street preacher said he plans legal action against the protester who punched him at Portland International Airport Sunday.

“I still have some swelling in front of my head here,” said Grant Chisholm.

Chisholm said he who went to PDX because of the anti-Trump protest. He knew there would be a large crowd – a great opportunity to spread his message.

“I believe people need to repent and get right with God,” he said. “I believe in heaven and I believe I hell.”

Chisholm never expected to be attacked by demonstrators at the airport, but he says one came out of nowhere and knocked him out.

“I was in and out of consciousness,” he said. “The SWAT team had to come in just to rescue me and keep people back.”

Chisholm told the Oregonian he went to the airport with three other members of Bible Believers. The group of doctrinaire conservative Christians believes, among other things, that homosexuality is a choice that can be cured.

A video from a group called Women for Trump Movement shows Chisholm getting sucker-punched and going down.

A video provided to the Oregonian shows an encounter between anti-Trump protesters and the Chisholm group.

Chisholm spent two nights in the hospital. He said he remains frightened. His business in Southeast Portland has been vandalized.

“I voted for Donald Trump,” said Chisholm. “But that doesn’t make me a Nazi or fascist pig or make me any less a person cause of my political persuasion.”

Chisholm promises to continue preaching when he feels better.

“I’ve been doing this for 22 years,” he said. “It doesn’t go over very well but for me it’s perfect.”

A video posted on YouTube in January, 2016 shows a street confrontation involving Chisholm. In it, an angry Chisholm yells "If you homos don't repent, you're going straight to hell and you deserve to die!"

He also yells at a woman "Look how fat you are! Look how fat you are! Curves? That's fat. You're disgusting."

Another woman is told "You couldn't get a man so you got another lesbian . . . Walmart's down the street. Go back to Walmart. You are white trash."

The Daily Beast profiled Chisholm in 2013, describing a man who keeps his business world totally separate from his street preaching.

"I know how to turn it on and turn it off,” he tells The Daily Beast, “I never use my store as a pulpit. That’s just good business. They’re not paying me to tell them about Jesus.”

KGW has confirmed Chisholm was in a group of men who yelled at parishioners outside St. Mark’s Catholic Church earlier Sunday during a Spanish-language service.

"That had nothing to do with the fact that they were Hispanic," Chisholm told Willamette Week. "No, it's just a church. We preach in front of churches because we don't agree with most of the modern day churches. I'm preaching the Gospel if I'm going to Mardi Gras or Las Vegas or a political event."

(© 2017 KGW)